Israel Lapid calls for sacking Knesset member over his call to burn Palestinian towns

Israeli opposition leader, Yair Lapid, on Tuesday called for sacking Knesset member, Zvika Fogel, for inciting terrorism over his call for burning a Palestinian village.

"A day has passed since MK Fogel openly encouraged terrorism, and announced support to the burning of a village on all its residents, and he is still Chairman of the [Knesset's] National Security Committee," Lapid said on Twitter.

The opposition leader said keeping Fogel in his position is "a disgraceful stain and a black flag flying over the head of the [Israeli] government."

On Monday, Fogel, who belongs to the extremist Jewish Strength Party, clearly announced support for the burning of Palestinian villages in response to the killing of Israeli settlers.

"A closed, burned Huwara; that's what I want to see. That's the only way to achieve deterrence. After a murder like yesterday's, we need burning villages when the [army] don't act," Fogel told a local radio station.

Following his comments, Lapid called for boycotting sessions headed by Fogel.

Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian town of Huwara on Sunday and carried out arson attacks on several Palestinian homes and vehicles, burning them to the ground. A Palestinian was killed in the attack.

The violence followed the killing of two Israeli settlers in a shooting attack in the town.

The Israeli authorities did not announce any arrest or measures against the perpetrators of the attack on the Palestinian town.

Violence escalated across the Occupied Territories in recent weeks, amid repeated Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 62 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year. Twelve Israelis were also killed in attacks by Palestinians in the same period.

