Foster family applications increase in Turkiye after earthquake

People have shown interest in the foster family program after the deadly 6 February earthquakes that devastated the south-eastern region of Turkiye, the Ministry of Family and Social Services said, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, children who survived the earthquake and lost their families are taken under the protection and care of the Ministry, and all their needs are met.

Some 896 people in the country's north-western province of Kırklareli have applied to participate in the foster family program, so far, after the devastating earthquakes affected 11 provinces, the report added.

