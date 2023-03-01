Portuguese / Spanish / English

Foster family applications increase in Turkiye after earthquake

March 1, 2023 at 6:26 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Children play during the activities conducted by teachers at a tent called social field at the tent city with 788 tents by the coordination of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkiye for earthquake survivors after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit Turkiye's Kahramanmaras on February 22, 2023 [Özge Elif Kızıl/Anadolu Agency]
Children play during the activities conducted by teachers at a tent called social field at the tent city with 788 tents by the coordination of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkiye for earthquake survivors after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit Turkiye's Kahramanmaras on February 22, 2023 [Özge Elif Kızıl/Anadolu Agency]
 March 1, 2023 at 6:26 pm

People have shown interest in the foster family program after the deadly 6 February earthquakes that devastated the south-eastern region of Turkiye, the Ministry of Family and Social Services said, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, children who survived the earthquake and lost their families are taken under the protection and care of the Ministry, and all their needs are met.

Some 896 people in the country's north-western province of Kırklareli have applied to participate in the foster family program, so far, after the devastating earthquakes affected 11 provinces, the report added.

OPINION: 'Play therapy' essential for children who suffered trauma from twin quakes

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Show Comments