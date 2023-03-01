Sudan: Ousted president transferred to intensive care, say sources 

Sudan's former President Omar Al-Bashir has been transferred to the intensive care unit after a serious deterioration in his health, Al-Tayar reported yesterday.

Al-Bashir's family was reported to have submitted a petition to visit, which was later accepted by a Sudanese court.

Al-Bashir has been held in Alia'a Military Hospital in Sudan's Omdurman for months. Just before his health weakened following his infection with coronavirus, he, along with a number of former officials of his government, had been held in Kober prison located in the outskirts of the capital Khartoum since 2019. They have been charged in several cases, including a coup against the legitimate authority that Al-Bashir carried out in 1989.

A popular revolution ended Al-Bashir's rule on 11 April 2019, while a court in the same year convicted him of corruption, sentencing him to more than two years in prison and confiscating funds that were at his residence in Khartoum.

