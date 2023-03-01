The Imam of the Christians: MEMO in conversation with Philip Wood

Join us in our discussion with Professor Philip Wood on medieval Arab Christian political thought and his book 'The Imam of the Christians'.

Wood is Tejpar Professor of Inter-religious studies at the Aga Khan University Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilisations. He is also Head of Education for the MA programme in Muslim cultures.

A historian of the Middle East, he focuses on the experience of Christians in the early Middle Ages (roughly 500-900). His most recent monograph, 'The Imam of the Christians: The World of Dionysius of Tel-Mahre' considers the experience of Christians under the Abbasid caliphate. He is also interested in contemporary discussions of social integration and religious education and has recently published an edited volume on theory and method with Leif Stenberg, entitled 'What is Islamic Studies?: European and North American Approaches to a Contested Field'.

MORE >>> MEMO in Conversation With