Tunisia calls for Arab support amid tension over irregular migration

Tunisia, on Wednesday, called for Arab support amid tension with the African Union (AU) over the flow of irregular migrants into the North African country, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Speaking at a meeting of Arab interior ministers in Tunis, Interior Minister, Taoufik Charafeddine, said Tunisia looks for Arab support amid "an unprecedented and unjustified attack" against the country.

Tension escalated between Tunisia and the AU Commission last week after Tunisian President, Kais Saied, called for ending the flow of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa into his country, saying irregular migration aims to change Tunisia's demography.

Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, termed the Tunisian President's comments as "shocking" and called on Tunisia to treat migrants with dignity.

For years, North African countries such as Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Mauritania and Morocco have witnessed attempts by migrants – mainly from sub-Saharan Africa – to reach Europe, hoping for a better life. While some of the migrants manage to reach their destination, others often die during the journey.

