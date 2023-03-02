Libya Council votes on measure needed for elections

Members of Libya's High State Council voted, on Thursday, for a constitutional amendment intended to provide a basis for national elections, but the vote's validity was disputed, Reuters reports.

The United Nations' Special Envoy for Libya, this week, moved to take charge of a stalled political process in order to enable elections that are seen as the path to resolving years of conflict.

Libya has been locked in a political stalemate since late 2021, when a scheduled election was cancelled because of disputes over the rules and the eastern-based Parliament, the House of Representatives, withdrew support from the interim government.

Peacemaking efforts since then have focused on getting the House of Representatives and the High State Council to agree on a constitutional basis for elections and on voting rules.

Thursday's vote approved a constitutional amendment that was issued last month by the House of Representatives and was presented as a step towards holding elections.

The High State Council's media office said the vote had passed and the amendment had been adopted. It dismissed a statement by the Council's Rapporteur, saying not enough members had been present for the vote to be legal.

Foreign powers have long indicated that big political changes need the approval of both the House of Representatives and the High State Council, under a 2015 agreement that was intended to establish a short transitional period that would ultimately resolve the conflict.

On Monday, UN Envoy, Abdoulaye Bathily, cited that agreement to say he was setting up a steering committee of major Libyan figures to adopt a time-bound roadmap to elections.

In remarks that appeared aimed at both the House of Representatives, which was elected in 2014, and the High State Council, which emerged from a chamber elected in 2012, he said that "most institutions lost their legitimacy years ago".

Speaking before it was approved, Bathily also described the amendment as "controversial within the Libyan political class and general citizenry", noting it did not address contentious issues such as candidate eligibility or create a clear timeline for elections.

Many Libyans have grown sceptical that their political leaders are negotiating in good faith, saying their true goal is to delay any election that could cost them positions of power and privilege.

Tim Eaton, of the Chatham House think-tank in London, said the amendment seemed aimed at making it harder to sideline the two chambers.

"There is a 'breakthrough' every time it looks like the House of Representatives and High State Council are going to lose control of the process," he said.

The latest amendment appeared to create new labyrinthine processes that would only trigger subsequent processes later on, he added, calling it "process for process's sake".

