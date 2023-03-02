Syria president adviser says Damascus 'open' to all Arab countries

Bouthaina Shaaban, the special adviser to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, has affirmed her country's openness to relations with all Arab countries, noting that Damascus "has long enjoyed excellent relations with Arab countries".

Speaking to Russia Today, Shabaan said that despite everything that has happened during the Syrian crisis, "Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad still believes in good relations with Arab countries, given that the Arabs' fate is one."

Earlier this month, media outlets reported that Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan may visit Damascus, but an informed source told RT Arabia that there is no talk in Damascus about such a visit.

Saudi Arabia sent humanitarian aid to those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit Syria in February, and a Saudi plane loaded with food aid landed at Aleppo airport last month for the first time since diplomatic relations between the two countries were cut off due to the start of the conflict in Syria in 2011.