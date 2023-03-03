Latest News
Israel tightens security for cabinet ministers
Israel urges Brazil to undock Iranian warships
British Navy seizes anti-tank missiles, ballistic missile components in raid on boat from Iran
Official : Qatar won't normalise ties with Syria unless a political solution is reached
Tunisia groups slam president's 'incitement' against trade unions
Hamas: UNSC failure to condemn Huwara attack reinforces chaos
Algeria issues an int'l arrest warrant for human rights activist Zaki Hannache
Kazakhstan eyes wide range of military cooperation with Turkiye
UAE cancelled Netanyahu visit fearing he would say something against Iran
Tunis Governor refuses protest permit, cites alleged plot
Volunteers rescue over 1,500 animals after earthquakes in Turkiye
For some Gaza kids, a donkey cart is the only way to class
Libya Council votes on measure needed for elections
Egypt Sisi announces state pay, pension rises after petrol price hike
Russia embassy in Saudi Arabia invited Libya's Haftar to visit aircraft carrier, documents reveal
