FM: Stable LNG supply from Oman is extremely important for Japan

The "stable" supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Oman was "extremely important" for Japan, the country's Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Hayashi made the comments during his bilateral meeting with Oman's top diplomat, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, in Indian capital, New Delhi, on the sidelines of the G-20 Foreign Ministers Summit.

"The stable supply of LNG from Oman, which has been a reliable partner for Japan for many years, is extremely important," Hayashi said.

Japan is highly dependent on energy imports from Russia.

Japan and Oman marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relation last year.

The Japanese Foreign Minister said the bilateral relations with Oman "have developed steadily in a wide range of fields".

Japanese Foreign Ministry said the two ministers concurred to promote further cooperation in the field of clean energy, such as renewable energy, hydrogen and ammonia, in addition to the traditional energy sector.

The duo also discussed Russia's war on Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, including the situation in Yemen and Iran, and "confirmed to continue to work closely together".

To ensure a stable supply of LNG, the Japanese cabinet, last October, approved amendments to fuel law to avoid an energy crunch as the Russia-Ukraine war continues for more than seven months.

The bill, when passed by the country's Parliament, will enable the country's industry minister to "ask government-backed agency to procure LNG when the private sector faces difficulties doing so".

Japan first imported LNG over 50 years ago and is currently the world's largest buyer of the fuel, which it uses for electricity generation and supplies to cities. Its prices have been surging in view of the Russia-Ukraine war.

