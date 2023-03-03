Tunisia groups slam president's 'incitement' against trade unions

Tunisian organisations yesterday condemned what they described as a "smear and incitement campaign" targeting national and trade union organisations in the country.

In a joint statement issued by organisations, including the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), the Syndicate of Journalists, the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women (ATFD), the Union of Unemployed Graduates (UDC) and the Tunisian League for the Defence of Human Rights (LTDH).

The bodies called on the public prosecution to "shoulder its responsibility in protecting the rights, freedoms, human dignity and physical integrity of people and structures that are subjected to attacks and incitement that may lead to violence at any moment."

It also rejected the "inflammatory and racist rhetoric" used by political figures in recent days. Adding that the "tense general political arena in Tunisia, the deterioration of purchasing power and the high frequency of trials involving trade unionists, journalists, civil and political activists require all living forces in the country to be more vigilant to defend rights and freedoms."

The organisations stressed that the relevant authorities should work to protect "freedom of the press and expression, the right to trade union, freedom of peaceful protest and the right to a fair trial."

Tunisian authorities have yet to comment on the statement.

In late January, authorities arrested the General-Secretary of the Private Union of Highways, Anis Al-Kaabi, on charges of "exploiting his public job to harm the administration and disrupt a public service," after he called for a strike to achieve social demands.

President Kais Saied has previously said "the right of trade union is guaranteed by the Constitution, but it cannot be transformed to achieve political goals".

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economy since 2021, when Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

Since then, Saied held a referendum to draft a new Constitution last July, and parliamentary elections last December.

While he insisted that his measures were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused Saied of orchestrating a coup.

