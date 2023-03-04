Switzerland eases Syria sanctions in response to earthquake

The Swiss government announced on Friday that it would ease the sanctions imposed on Syria since 2011 to support the work of humanitarian organisations providing assistance to the population affected by the earthquake.

In a press release, it announced that on 3 March, 2023: "The Federal Council relaxed some of its sanctions against Syria, with the intention of making it easier for humanitarian actors active in Syria to establish the business relationships necessary for their work."

Bern noted that the: "Ordinance of 8 June 2012 Imposing Measures against Syria prohibits the provision of money or economic resources to designated persons, entities or businesses."

READ: Earthquakes caused $5.1bn in damage in Syria, World Bank estimates

Based on the decree: "Humanitarian actors receiving federal funding for their activities in Syria could obtain derogations from this rule for financial transactions necessary to provide humanitarian assistance or support to the civilian population. The Federal Council's decision extends the humanitarian exceptions in order to facilitate humanitarian activities in Syria, including the response to the earthquake of 6 February 2023."

The press release concluded: "Humanitarian actors in receipt of federal funding may now provide money and economic resources directly or indirectly to designated persons, entities and businesses, when necessary to provide humanitarian assistance or support to the civilian population. However, for those who did not receive federal funding, an exceptional authorisation scheme has been set up to provide economic resources to designated persons, businesses and entities, provided this involves humanitarian activities or the provision of aid to the civilian population in Syria."

READ: Official : Qatar won't normalise ties with Syria unless a political solution is reached