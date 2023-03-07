Egypt: political prisoner Al-Morsi tortured to death

Egypt's security agents have tortured Mohammad Al-Sayyed Al-Morsi to death in the Damietta detention centre. The Arabic language teacher, 52, was detained on 21 February and subjected to systematic torture in the centre run by the National Security Agency, said his family.

Sources within the family said that the harsh detention conditions in addition to the torture led to his death. They pointed out that they did not know the exact time when Al-Morsi died. The family was told about his death on Sunday, and received his body in a coffin. His funeral rites were carried out under the supervision of the security services.

Al-Morsi's death is the fourth inside an Egyptian prison since the start of this year, said human rights groups. Egyptian prisons, they said, lack even basic services for inmates. During 2022, they added, 40 political prisoners in Egypt died due to medical negligence, torture or lack of adequate safety standards.

The Muslim Brotherhood blamed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's regime for Al-Morsi's death. Many other political prisoners will suffer the same fate, including torture, said the movement. The latest victim's father is also enduring harsh conditions in an Egyptian prison.

