Palestinian parliament condemns PA attack on martyr's funeral in Jenin

Acting Speaker of the Palestinian Parliament, Ahmad Bahar, today strongly condemned the "Palestinian Authority (PA)'s vicious attack on the funeral of martyr Abdul Fattah Kharousha in Jenin."

In a statement, Bahar said: "The heinous crime, whose chapters are repeated, comes within a systematic policy that deviates from all national, moral and legal principles and values."

This crime serves only the agenda of the Israeli occupation," he added, noting it is a "practical implementation of security coordination reiterated in the US-brokered meeting held in the Jordanian city of Aqaba.

Meanwhile, Hamas condemned this aggression and described it as an "unethical act", stressing that the PA should protect Palestinians from settler violence instead of attacking them.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) also condemned the PA's aggression on the funeral and its "turning its back on the Palestinian people and their pains."

It called for the PA to stop its security coordination with the Israeli occupation and release all political prisoners from its jails.

Al-Maydan news platform reported that the PA security services confiscated security cameras from the mosque where Kharousha prayed before he was killed by occupation forces.

The site claimed that the PA handed the footage to the Israeli intelligence services and this helped them identify the area where the martyr was hiding and led to his assassination.