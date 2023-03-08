Somalia executes 13 men by firing squad

Thirteen people from the terrorist group Al-Shabaab and Daesh were executed by firing squad in Somalia's northeastern semiautonomous state of Puntland today.

The executions were ordered by a military court and took place around 8 am local time (0500GMT) in the cities of Galkayo, Garowe and the state's commercial capital of Bosaso, simultaneously.

The court also executed six soldiers by firing squad after they were convicted of carrying out several killings in the state, which brings the total number of people executed today to 19.

In 2021, the Puntland military court in the northern city of Galkayo executed 18 people who were sentenced to death after being found guilty of acts of terrorism, according to Puntland's Justice Department.

Four Somali officials, including from the military, police and the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), were executed earlier last month by firing squad in the nation's capital of Mogadishu after the court found them guilty of killing fellow soldiers.

