Minister Ben-Gvir, journalist exchange accusations over events in Israel

Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, on Thursday, found himself in an intense argument with a journalist, both of whom accused each other of being behind the chaotic situation in Israel over the government controversial judicial reform plan, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Footage circulated on social media shows Ben-Gvir telling Doron Tsabari, a journalist from the daily Haaretz, to stop incitements against the government.

"Haaretz newspaper, stop the incitement," Ben-Gvir said, accusing the journalists of being "anarchists".

Ben-Gvir added that he will not allow the protesters to close the streets, and went on to accuse the protesters of seeking to destroy Israel.

"Go eat bread. … Bread, this is what you are good at. Minister of bread," a man on the scene directed his words to Ben-Gvir.

Thousands of Israelis took part in protests in different areas in Israel on Thursday against government plans to introduce judicial changes, seen by the Opposition as an attempt to reduce the powers of the judicial authority in favor of the executive authority.

Police said it deployed 3,000 personnel to prevent the blocking of main roads, especially those leading to Israel's main airport in Tel Aviv.

Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, cited Ben-Gvir as saying that the police will not allow the blocking of main roads, including the ones leading to Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv.

Proposed by Justice Minister, Yariv Levin, the judicial overhaul, if enacted, would be the most radical change ever in the system of government in Israel.

The planned changes would severely limit the power of the Supreme Court of Justice, give the government the power to choose judges, and end the appointment of legal advisers to ministries by the Attorney General.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, insists that his judicial plan would enhance democracy.

Israel: former police officers publish letter calling on Netanyahu to fire Ben-Gvir