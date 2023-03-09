UN Special Coordinator for Peace Process 'disturbed' by ongoing Israeli violence

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process said on Wednesday that he is "disturbed" by the ongoing violence and attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians.

"I am deeply disturbed by the continuing violence and appalled by the attacks of Israeli settlers against Palestinians in Huwara near Nablus," said Tor Wennesland. In his written statement, a copy of which was seen by MEMO, Wennesland referred to the repeated Israeli settler attacks on Huwara that followed the major "pogrom" on 26 February.

"Israel, as the occupying power, must ensure that the civilian population is protected, and perpetrators are held to account," said the UN official "I condemn settler violence against Palestinians. I condemn Palestinian attacks against Israelis. All civilians must be protected from violence."

Referring to the Israeli killing of six Palestinians and wounding of 16 others in Jenin on Tuesday, he added: "I am also alarmed by the events that unfolded yesterday during an Israeli operation in Jenin, resulting in armed exchanges between Israeli security forces and armed Palestinians. We are in the midst of a cycle of violence that must be stopped immediately."

READ: UN stance against Israeli crimes 'hypocritical', Palestinians say