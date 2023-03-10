Burhan: Sudan is keen to develop relations with Syria

The head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has affirmed his country's keenness to develop relations with Syria and to continue providing humanitarian aid after the earthquakes that hit it on 6 February.

This came during Al-Burhan's meeting with the Chargé d'Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Khartoum, Bisher Al-Shaar, yesterday, according to a statement issued by the Sovereignty Council of Sudan.

The statement stated that Al-Burhan hailed the advanced level of bilateral relations between Sudan and Syria, emphasising Khartoum's keenness to strengthen these ties and develop the prospects of joint cooperation to serve the common interests of the peoples of the two countries.

The statement added that the head of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan "was briefed on the humanitarian situation in Syria after the disaster of the earthquakes that recently hit large regions of it.

"On 6 February, two successive earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria and were followed by thousands of violent aftershocks, which caused significant losses in lives and property.

Al-Burhan confirmed "the continuation of the humanitarian aid bridge for the brothers in Syria.

"According to the statement, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Syrian Embassy emphasised "Syria's keenness to strengthen its relations with Sudan and widen the scope of cooperation to serve the interests and aspirations of the peoples of the two countries.

"Al-Shaar expressed his country's "thanks and appreciation for Sudan's efforts to support and back the Syrian people in facing the earthquake disaster.

"Days after the earthquake, the Sudanese army announced that it had sent humanitarian aid to Syria, including shelter and foodstuffs prepared by the Armed Forces Supply Authority and the Defence Industries System.

