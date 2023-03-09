Turkiye slams US for supporting Kurdish fighters in Syria

The United States continues to support the YPG "terror organisation" in Syria, Turkish diplomatic sources said yesterday.

Commenting on recent reports about a visit by the US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to regions under the YPG's control in northeastern Syria, the sources told Anadolu Agency that the Turkish authorities had summoned the US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake to express the "necessary warnings and messages."

"Regardless of whether or not this meeting is held, the US continues to support this terrorist organisation," the sources said.

Turkiye believes the YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror group, which has for years carrying out attacks against Turkish citizens and forces. The PKK is outlawed by the US, but Washington continues to support the YPG against the Assad regime.

