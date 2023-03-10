Egypt's Sisi warns citizens against 'taking part in destroying country'

Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, yesterday warned his citizens against "becoming a cause for the destruction of your country once again," referring to the country's security situation during the 2011 revolution.

The 2011 revolution, he said, was a "low price to pay for those attempting to destroy a country by its own people."

"Beware, Egyptians, not to cause the ruin of your country once again," he reiterated, stressing that the country's current economic situation should not be "used to measure the success of the state."

Hailing the military martyrs' families, Al-Sisi pointed out that Egypt was "blessed" to have entered into a civil war following the 2011 revolt.

