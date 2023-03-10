Israel soldiers storm Palestinian hospital in Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Makassed Islamic Charitable Society Hospital In occupied East Jerusalem yesterday evening, reported Wafa news agency.

According to local sources, Israeli soldiers forced their way into the hospital following the death of a 15-year-old Palestinian boy.

Walid Saad Daoud Nassar was transferred to Al-Makassed from Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin due to the severity of his condition after he was shot in the abdomen by an Israeli soldier during a military raid in Jenin refugee camp on Tuesday.

He was, however, pronounced dead yesterday morning becoming the 15th Palestinian child killed by Israeli forces in 2023, according to documentation collected by Defence for Children International – Palestine.

It comes after the Israeli army targeted Jenin Government Hospital with live bullets earlier this year.

Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kaila, denounced "the Occupation's crime of targeting hospitals and threatening the lives of patients."

She stressed that "this attack is not the first on medical staff and hospitals," calling on international and human rights organisations to intervene "to protect medical and health facilities, the protection of which is guaranteed by international law, even in times of war and conflict."

The Israeli army regularly storms the cities and towns of the West Bank. Often these include raids of Palestinian homes to carry out arrests. Israeli rights groups concluded in 2021 that the "harm caused by home invasions is particularly severe as it robs individuals, families and communities of the fundamental certainty that their home is their castle."

"Home invasions are inherent to the apartheid regime in place in the West Bank," Yesh Din's Executive Director Lior Amihai said at the time.

