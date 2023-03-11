Portuguese / Spanish / English

UNRWA discusses work opportunities for Palestine refugees in Lebanon

Commissioner General of the United Nations Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini makes a speech as he holds a press conference following his visit in Gaza City, Gaza on 26 November 2020. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]
Commissioner General of the United Nations Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini on 26 November 2020 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Commissioner-General of the United Nations Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, on Friday discussed with Lebanese officials the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon and their work opportunities.

The two sides addressed the Lebanese National Plan and what Lebanon can offer to Palestinian refugees.

In a press release, Lazzarini said: "The [Lebanese] National Plan is a comprehensive mechanism for improving the status of Palestine refugees in the refugee camps."

He added: "The plan reinforces the refugees' independence and how to afford job opportunities for them to improve their lives."

Lebanese media reported that Lazzarini and UNRWA's new director in Lebanon, Dorothy Klaus, visited Caretaker Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday.

They discussed UNRWA's situation in Lebanon and the need to support it, in addition to the joint support for the strategy of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee.

