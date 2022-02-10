Lebanon, PA discuss Palestine refugees' needs

The head of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee (LPDC), Bassel Al-Hassan, yesterday met the Secretary General of the Fatah movement in Lebanon, Fathi Abu Ardat, to discuss the situation of Palestine refugees in Lebanon.

The meeting, which was held in the Lebanese capital Beirut comes as Lebanon is experiencing an economic crisis that has led to the World Bank warning that it is among the ten most severe crises globally since the mid-nineteenth century.

Local media reported that the officials had discussed "mutual cooperation and coordination of efforts with all concerned parties to provide a decent life for the Palestinians in Lebanon."

Lebanon has 12 refugee camps to house the generations of Palestinians pushed from their homes after the 1948 founding of Israel. Many lack basic services, such as electricity, sewage and waste disposal networks.

