Netanyahu: Judicial overhaul to go ahead, opposition organising coup

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday pledged to go ahead with his planned judicial overhaul, accusing the opposition of working to oust his government, Safa news agency reported.

During the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said: "The process of judicial overhaul is going on because the government has got a mandate from the people to rule and enact laws."

Netanyahu accused the opposition of having contradictions, saying: "You cannot be in favour of Israel's economy and encourage the withdrawal of funds from Israel. You cannot be in favour of the rule of law and encourage violations of the law."

He also said: "You cannot be in favour of national security and encourage refusal [to serve] to collapse the security of the state.

You cannot say 'I support the country' but 'If you don't accept my position I will leave the country.'"On Sunday, about 300,000 Israelis took to the streets for the 10th consecutive week protesting against Netanyahu's planned judicial overhaul which many have called 'a judicial coup'.