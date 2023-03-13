Qatari Emir presents $500,000 in aid to Huwara victims 

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, presented $500,000 as aid to the victims of the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation and settlers in the town of Huwara, south of Nablus.

The Hawara Municipality said in a statement posted on Facebook: "We extend our thanks and appreciation to Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh, Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee of the PLO, who, with his efforts, was able to support the Huwara Municipality through Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, the Qatari Prime Minister, with half a million dollars in aid to the victims of the Israeli occupation's crimes."

The aid was presented in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Civil Affairs, Ayman Qandil, and Louay Al-Saadi, director general of the Nablus Directorate and the Secretary of the Fatah Movement in Nablus. The cheque was handed to the Mayor of Huwara, Moeen Al-Dumaidi.

READ: Qatar praises new agreement between Iran, IAEA

On the night of Sunday 26 February, hundreds of state-backed Israeli settlers carried out several attacks against Palestinians in the Nablus Governorate in the occupied West Bank, including in the town of Huwara, and in nearby villages Burin, Assira Al-Qibliya, Beit Furik, Za'tara and Beita.

Settlers torched dozens of Palestinian cars, homes and orchards and physically assaulted Palestinians, including with metal bars and rocks.