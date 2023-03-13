Stingray season in Gaza

Palestinian fishermen are forced to catch stingrays due to the Israeli imposed restrictions which limit their access to their water and sources of income, on 12 March 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian fishermen are forced to catch stingrays due to the Israeli imposed restrictions which limit their access to their water and sources of income, on 12 March 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian fishermen are forced to catch stingrays due to the Israeli imposed restrictions which limit their access to their water and sources of income, on 12 March 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian fishermen are forced to catch stingrays due to the Israeli imposed restrictions which limit their access to their water and sources of income, on 12 March 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian fishermen are forced to catch stingrays due to the Israeli imposed restrictions which limit their access to their water and sources of income, on 12 March 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian fishermen are forced to catch stingrays due to the Israeli imposed restrictions which limit their access to their water and sources of income, on 12 March 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian fishermen are forced to catch stingrays due to the Israeli imposed restrictions which limit their access to their water and sources of income, on 12 March 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian fishermen are forced to catch stingrays due to the Israeli imposed restrictions which limit their access to their water and sources of income, on 12 March 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.