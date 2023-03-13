Portuguese / Spanish / English

Stingray season in Gaza

Palestinian fishermen are forced to catch stingrays due to the Israeli imposed restrictions which limit their access to their water and sources of income
March 13, 2023
March 13, 2023 at 8:44 am
Palestinian fishermen are forced to catch stingrays due to the Israeli imposed restrictions which limit their access to their water and sources of income, on 12 March 2023, in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
