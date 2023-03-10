Portuguese / Spanish / English

The art of Palestinian embroidery

Did you know that every region in Palestine had its own style or stitching and designs?
Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
Palestinian women in Gaza showcased the different traditional stitching used across the country and what region they belong to as part of an event to mark International Women’s Day organised by the Women’s Affairs Centre on 8 March 2023 [Mohammed Asad / MiddleEastMonitor]
