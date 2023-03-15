Israel PM orders cabinet ministers not to meet US officials

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday instructed his cabinet ministers not to hold meetings with US officials.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that "Netanyahu instructed all ministers to avoid meeting US government officials until he is invited to the White House by US President Joe Biden."

The channel noted that Benjamin Netanyahu is concerned that the White House has not yet invited him to visit Washington, even though it has been three months since his government was formed.

A few days ago, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin stressed the need to reduce escalation between the Israelis and the Palestinians and to restore calm before the month of Ramadan, against the background of the recent tensions in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the West Bank.

Israel has killed 84 Palestinians since Netanyahu's coalition took office in January.

In Israel, massive protests continue against the "judicial reform" bill.

OPINION: Mass protests and false hope: Israel's Supreme Court is no friend of the Palestinian people