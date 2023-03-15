Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls

March 15, 2023
Finland's President Sauli Niinistö gives a press conference to announce that Finland will apply for NATO membership at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland on 15 May 2022. [HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images]
The Turkish Parliament is highly likely to ratify Finland's NATO membership before it closes mid-April for elections, the officials said, Reuters reported.

"We are looking favourably at Finland's accession. It would not be wrong to say that accession talks will be held at different times than Sweden," one Turkish senior official said.

Finland's President, Sauli Niinisto, will visit Turkiye on Friday to discuss his country's bid to join NATO with Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

