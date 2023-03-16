Civil war is a real threat for Israel, president warns

Reaching an abyss in Israel is "within touching distance," the President, Isaac Herzog, warned yesterday, referring to the recent protests that were ignited following a reform bill announcement by the far-right coalition.

"Anyone who thinks that a real civil war, of human life, is a line that we will not reach has no idea," Herzog said during a Facebook live video, adding that protests had harmed "Israel's economy, security, society, political relations, and most importantly the nation's cohesion.

"He went on to say that all Israelis were seeking "a plan that will bring both justice and peace."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition recently proposed measures that would change the way judges are appointed by giving the Knesset more oversight and the government more power on the committee which selects them.

The proposal has led to large protests, which over the weekend saw 300,000 people take part including officials and military personnel.

Companies have also begun withdrawing funds from Israel out of fear of what the proposals may lead to should there be no separation between the state and the judiciary.

