Palestine refugees displaced from Syria call for UNRWA to pay benefits

Palestinian refugees displaced from Syria and hosted by Jordan have called for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to pay their benefits before the start of the holy month of Ramadan next week.

The Action Group for Palestinians of Syria said on Wednesday that the refugees have been experiencing harsh living conditions. "They also suffer from accumulated debts, including unpaid electricity and water bills, as well as housing rent," the group pointed out. The delay in UNRWA payments, the lack of jobs and high prices of basic commodities have all "aggravated their suffering."

For the Palestine refugees displaced from Syria and now hosted by Jordan, the UNRWA benefit payments are their basic source of income.

Jordan hosts nearly 1.4 million refugees who fled from the war in Syria in 2011, including 10,000 Palestine refugees, who face numerous challenges regarding their refugee and legal status. Around 350 of the Palestine refugees displaced from Syria are living in King Abdullah Gardens in Ramtha area, in the south of Jordan. According to UNRWA, they also suffer as a direct result of the restrictions placed on their movement.

READ: Palestine to attend security meeting with Israel in Egypt Sharm El-Sheikh