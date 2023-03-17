Hamas slams PA's participation in security meeting with Israel

Hamas yesterday condemned the Palestinian Authority's decision to participate in another security meeting with Israel scheduled in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh in the coming days.

Egypt, Jordan and the US are expected to attend the meeting on Sunday.

Hamas spokesperson, Hazem Qassem, said yesterday that the PA's participation in the meeting shows "disdain" for the Palestinian people's blood, which has been spilt by the occupation army and its fascist settlers, and is a Zionist attempt to strike the ongoing and escalating revolutionary situation in the occupied West Bank.

Qassem called on the Palestinian Authority to "reverse" its decision to participate in the meeting, explaining that "it only serves the [Israeli] occupation's agenda to consolidate its power and control over Palestinian land."

He also called to stop security coordination with Israel, not to give into demands based on American promises, and for the PA to align with the national consensus and the Palestinian people's will to resist until the defeat of the Israeli occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

READ: Hamas mourns Jenin martyrs and condemns Israeli crimes