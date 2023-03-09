Hamas mourns Jenin martyrs and condemns Israeli crimes

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement is mourning the three Palestinian citizens who were killed by Israeli occupation forces earlier today in Jenin. The Israeli forces killed Sufyan Al-Fakhouri, 26; Ahmad Fashfash, 22; and Nayef Malasha, 25.

"The Israeli settlers' and soldiers' crimes will not break the will of the Palestinian people who stand steadfastly against Israeli violations," said Hamas. "The Palestinian people have the legitimate right under international law to resist the Israeli occupation."

The Hamas statement was issued after a squad of Israeli undercover troops raided the Palestinian village of Jaba', south of Jenin and killed the three Palestinians in their car. An eyewitness told Al-Maydan news agency that after shooting the Palestinian men, the Israeli occupation forces pulled their bodies out of the car and detonated an explosive device in it.

According to Israel, the three men who were killed were wanted Islamic Jihad operatives.

The killings follow an Israeli raid in Jenin earlier this week in which six Palestinians were killed and 16 others were wounded under the pretext of searching for the Palestinian who killed two Israeli soldiers at Huwara checkpoint a week ago.

READ: Hamas warns Ben-Gvir plan to demolish homes in Ramadan will cause explosion