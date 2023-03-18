Denmark deems Syria province safe for returning refugees, worrying UNHCR

The Danish Refugee Appeals Board, on Friday, deemed it safe for Syrian refugees to return to Latakia province in the western part of the country, raising concerns at the UN Refugee Agency, Reuters reports.

When the Danish Immigration Service decides to take away a refugee's residency permit, the case automatically goes to the Appeals Board, the highest authority in asylum cases in Denmark, for consideration.

The province of Latakia, a stronghold of the Bashar Al Assad government bordering the Mediterranean Sea, has not seen the same amount of combat as central and eastern provinces.

The Appeals Board said in a statement that improved security in the province made it safe for refugees to return.

Since 2019, Denmark has revoked residency permits for 150 Syrian nationals from Damascus and the surrounding area out of more than 1,300 cases reviewed, according to the Immigration Service.

A UN Refugee Agency spokeswoman called Denmark's decision "concerning" and said the Agency did not consider improvements in the security situation in Syria to be enough "to justify ending international protection for any group of refugees".

In 2021, European lawmakers criticised Denmark for attempting to send refugees back to Damascus after Danish authorities claimed conditions in the capital had improved.

"We have made it clear to the Syrian refugees that their residence permit is temporary and that the permit can be revoked if the need for protection ceases to exist," then Immigration Minister, Mattias Tesfaye, told Reuters at the time.

Denmark and Hungary are the only two EU countries to have revoked residency permits for Syrian refugees, according to Amnesty International.

Those refugees in Denmark have been sent to return centres or left the country voluntarily.

