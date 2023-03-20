Blinken: US will continue to support aspirations of Tunisian people for prosperous democratic future

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, reiterated today, Monday, 20 March, 2023, his country's commitment to stand by Tunisians in the face of ongoing economic challenges and economic reform efforts and to continue to support the aspirations of the Tunisian people to a prosperous democratic future.

A statement issued by Blinken, published by his country's embassy in Tunisia on its Facebook page, said: "on behalf of the government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Tunisian people on the occasion of the sixty-seventh anniversary of the independence of their State."

"As Tunisians celebrate more than 12 years since their revolution, the United States remains deeply committed to the fundamental freedoms, democratic institutions, and inclusive political dialogue that Americans and Tunisians have struggled to achieve. We also stand by the Tunisians as they face ongoing economic challenges exacerbated by the Russian aggression against Ukraine and are making efforts for economic reform to push for more solid and inclusive economic growth. "

"We will continue to support the aspirations of the Tunisian people for a prosperous democratic future, and to support existing efforts to protect human rights and the rule of law as the foundation of a just and equitable society. "

