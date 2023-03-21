Israel announces measures to ease Palestinian life during Ramadan

The Israeli occupation authorities announced on Monday some measures to ease Palestinian life during the holy month of Ramadan, Israeli media have reported. Ramadan is due to begin this week, depending on the sighting of the new moon.

The Coordinator of Israeli Government Activities in the Occupied Territories (COGAT), affiliated to the defence ministry, announced that it will ease restrictions on Palestinian movement in and out of Israel during the fasting month.

At the same time, COGAT said that Palestinian female worshippers, men over 55 and children under 12 will be admitted to Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers without advance permission. Men over 45 but under 55 will be admitted to the mosque if permission is given in advance. All will be subject to security clearance. Male Palestinians aged between 12 and 45, it seems, will be banned from entering Jerusalem.

Family visits to Israel are approved for Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank. This is also subject to security clearance. Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank will be allowed to book tickets for certain flights abroad through Ramon Airport near Eilat in southern Israel.

Moreover, some residents of the Gaza Strip will also be allowed limited visits to Jerusalem during Ramadan. Women must be over 50 and men over 55, and all visits will be subject to security clearance.

