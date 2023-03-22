Israel Army says drone fell in Syria during 'routine activity'

An Israeli drone fell in Syria, on Wednesday, during routine activity, the Israeli military said, according to a report by Reuters.

A military statement said there had been no breach of information and the incident was under investigation. It did not provide further details.

Earlier in the day, Israeli warplanes fired missiles at Aleppo International Airport in north-western Syria causing material damage to it and putting it out of service, in the second attack against the airport in less than a month, according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).

In early March, an Israeli airstrike put the airport out of service for several days and flights were rerouted to two other airports in war-torn Syria, until the damage was fixed.

For its part, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli planes targeted the airport and a weapons depot belonging to Iranian militias in the vicinity of the airport, which led to its complete destruction. The Observatory reported that the airport was "temporarily out of service" as a result of the attack.

Since the earthquake that struck northern Syria on 6 February, Aleppo International Airport has received 82 relief aid planes.