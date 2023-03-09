Syria's Aleppo airport to reopen on Friday, ministry says

Syria's Aleppo International Airport will resume operations tomorrow morning after being shut down because of an Israeli air strike, state media said today, citing a statement by the Ministry of Transport, Reuters reports.

The ministry called on all air carriers to reschedule all flights and said the airport is ready to receive relief aid planes for earthquake victims.

An Israeli air strike knocked Aleppo airport out of service on Tuesday and forced Syrian authorities to reroute flights carrying aid for people affected by last month's earthquake, Syrian state media reported.

The attack caused "material damage" to the airport, SANA cited the source as saying, without mentioning any casualties.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

