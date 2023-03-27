Monument dedicated to slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh stolen in Tunisia

Tunisian media professionals and activists denounced the theft of a monument dedicated to the late Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the city of Bizerte, in the north of the country.

Lutfi Al-Hajji, director of the Al Jazeera's office in Tunisia said the Bizerte municipality and a local charity association erected the monument in June 2022, a month after an Israeli army sniper assassinated Abu Akleh.

"I was shocked when I discovered, while passing by the monument, that its marble façade, on which the map of Palestine was designed, had been stolen," he said.

For his part, historian Abdel Jalil Bougherra wrote that the monument in the Palestine Square garden in Bizerte was stolen on the third day of the holy month of Ramadan. It was located, he explained, opposite the headquarters of the Bizerte municipality.

A large number of activists denounced the theft, calling for the perpetrators to be held to account, while some sources indicated that the authorities have begun an investigation to find the perpetrators.

