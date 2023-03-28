Hamas: Expelling worshippers 'new indication of religious war' on Palestinians

Member of Hamas Political Bureau Abroad, Sami Abu Zuhri, said yesterday that Israel's expulsion of worshippers from Al-Aqsa Mosque is new proof that Israel has been waging a religious war on Palestinians.

In a statement, Abu Zuhri said: "Today's raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque and expelling worshippers confirmed the Israeli occupation's desire to dissociate the First Qibla from its Arabic and Islamic history, as well as to reinforce the temporal and spatial partitioning of the Blessed Mosque."

He stressed that the arrival of more than 50,000 worshipers to Al-Aqsa Mosque "is a massive blow to the Israeli occupation's plans."

He blamed the Israeli occupation government for all the consequences of its aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque, the worshippers within it and undermining access to its yards during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Hamas official called for Arabic and Muslim countries and organisations to take a "more serious stance towards the Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque."

He also urged the international community to intervene and stop the Israeli restrictions placed on Palestinians, which limit their religious freedoms.

This came as Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Aqsa Mosque on Saturday and forcefully expelled Palestinian worshippers from it to make way for illegal Jewish settlers to storm it under military police protection.

