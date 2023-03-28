Lebanese army receives sixth instalment of Qatari aid

The Lebanese army yesterday received the sixth batch of Qatari financial aid aimed at supporting the army amid the crisis facing the country, Anadolu reported.

A statement issued by the Lebanese army command said the aid presented by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, comes within the framework of Doha's initiatives to support the military and improve the personnels' living conditions.

Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, welcomed the move, considering it "extremely important" in light of the current crisis facing Lebanon.

The statement indicated that the army command began distributing the donation "equally" to all military personnel.

In June 2022, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced $60 million in financial aid to support the Lebanese army, with the first batch arriving in August.

A Lebanese military source said at the time that the first instalment is earmarked to support the salaries of army personnel.

As with all sectors in Lebanon, the army's living conditions have deteriorated due to the economic crisis that has been facing Lebanon since 2019, as the local currency has lost more than 95 per cent of its value against the US dollar, driving down most soldiers' wages to less than $50 per month and officers' wages to less than $100.

The army is also facing difficulties securing its basic needs of food, medicine and maintenance equipment.

