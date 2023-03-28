Netanyahu to be invited to White House after suspending judicial reform

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be invited to the White House soon, US Ambassador to Tel Aviv Tom Nides, has claimed. Speaking to Israel's Army Radio this morning, Nides said it could happen after the Jewish Passover holiday in early April.

"I assume after Passover, obviously; no date has been set yet," explained the ambassador. "There's no question he will come and meet Biden. They will see each other personally, I'm sure, quite soon. Without question, he'll be coming to the White House as soon as their schedules can be coordinated."

The announcement comes after Netanyahu yesterday suspended the legislation covering the planned judicial overhaul. "When there's an option to avoid civil war through dialogue," said the prime minister in televised remarks, "I take a time-out for dialogue."

The Biden administration praised Netanyahu's announcement, which came after 12 weeks of mass protests across Israel that have damaged the economy and led to army reservists refusing to respond to call-ups for duty.

"We welcome this announcement as an opportunity to create additional time and space for compromise," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at a press briefing. "A compromise is precisely what we have been calling for."

She added, "Democratic societies are strengthened by checks and balances, and fundamental changes to a democratic system should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support."