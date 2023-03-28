Palestinians plant trees ahead of Land Day

The annual event is held on 30 March each year to commemorate Israel's attempt order to confiscate land belonging to indigenous communities in the Galilee region in 1976 and as an affirmation of the Palestinian people's ties to their land
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.