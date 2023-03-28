Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinians plant trees ahead of Land Day

The annual event is held on 30 March each year to commemorate Israel's attempt order to confiscate land belonging to indigenous communities in the Galilee region in 1976 and as an affirmation of the Palestinian people's ties to their land
March 28, 2023 at 3:26 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, Palestine
Mohammed Asad
March 28, 2023 at 3:26 pm
Palestinians plant trees near Israel fence on with Gaza on 28 March 2023 ahead of Land Day which is marked on 30 March each year. [Mohammed Asad/MEMO]
