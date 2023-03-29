Oman, Trinidad and Tobago establish diplomatic ties

The Sultanate of Oman and Trinidad and Tobago have taken a significant step towards strengthening their relations by signing a joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations, reported Muscat Daily.

Oman, Trinidad and Tobago establish diplomatic relations https://t.co/fyX8aFOon7 — Establishment of Diplomatic relations news (@UNdiprelations) March 28, 2023

The statement was signed by Oman's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Dr Mohammed Bin Awadh Al-Hassan, and his Trinidadian counterpart Dennis Francis. The signing ceremony is the latest development in the growing relations of cooperation between the Gulf and Caribbean regions.

The establishment of diplomatic ties between Muscat and Port of Spain comes almost a year after the pair held a meeting at the UN, during which expanding areas of cooperation between both countries and peoples were discussed.

Unlike other Gulf states, Oman does not have significant or extensive diplomatic or economic relations with the Caribbean and there are no official embassies or consulates of Oman in the region, and vice versa. However, Oman does have some limited trade relations with Caribbean countries which has included importing goods such as fruits, vegetables and seafood from countries such as Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago.

READ: Trinidad's Caribbean Airlines to sign partnership with Qatar Airways