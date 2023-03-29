PA arrests a number of wanted Palestinians in Jenin

Local sources said that the PA's security forces in the city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, arrested a number of wanted individuals, including a commander in Al-Quds Brigades.

Safa's correspondent reported that resistance fighters fired heavily towards the district headquarters in Jenin, after one the arrests were made.

Videos circulating on social media documented the heavy gunfire at the district headquarters near Jenin camp.

Later, the security forces released the wanted man.

The correspondent reported that the PA security agency mobilised its forces and deployed them in Jenin, after arresting the wanted individuals.

