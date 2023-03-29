Saudi Arabia, UK sign security agreements

Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud and Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman yesterday signed a number of agreements in the fields of security, development and training, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

SPA said the officials discussed ways to enhance and develop tracks of joint security cooperation, adding that the two sides praised the level of strategic partnership between the ministries and the positive results recently achieved.

Security coordination is continuing between the Saudi and British Ministry of Interior, Bin Saud added.

Earlier this month, Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman met British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in Riyadh and signed a "declaration of intent regarding the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Future Air Capabilities Program (FCAS)".

London has already said that it will keep air defence systems in Saudi Arabia to help counter Houthi attacks on the kingdom.

Britain enjoys great historical relations with Saudi Arabia including a large military and security presence in the region, along with the United States.

