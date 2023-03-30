Iran denies involvement in plan to launch attacks against Israelis

Iran's Embassy in Greece yesterday denied any connection between the Islamic Republic and a plan to launch attacks on Israeli targets in Athens.

"The Embassy of Iran strongly denies the rumors spread by Zionist sources and their baseless accusations against Iran. It is obvious that their fabricated scenarios are intended to divert the public's attention from their internal crisis," the embassy said in a tweet.

Greek police said on Tuesday that they had arrested two young Pakistanis of Iranian origin who were planning attacks on areas frequented by Israelis in central Athens.

READ: '83 Iranian attacks on US targets during Biden era'

A source said that the two men targeted a building that includes a Jewish restaurant and a prayer hall.

The "mastermind" of the cell was "a Pakistani who lives outside Europe", police spokeswoman Constantia Demogledo said.

Israel accused Tehran of being behind the scheme and said that the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, had contributed to averting the attack.

"The Mossad, together with its partners in the community, is working relentlessly to thwart intended Iranian attacks around the world," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is quoted as saying.

READ: Israel launches spy satellite days after Saudi-Iran deal