Israel: Reserve soldiers, officers call on Netanyahu to reinstate Gallant as DM

Reserve soldiers and officers have called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to keep Yoav Galant as defence minister in order to send a message that Israel's security is not weak.

According to the Israeli public radio Makan, the reserve soldiers and officers urged Netanyahu not to delay reappointing Gallant.

"It is not reasonable to see the state has a suspended or latent defence minister," they said.

Early this week, Netanyahu sacked Gallant after he criticised the planned judicial overhaul. Mass protests erupted as a result and Netanyahu was forced to put the planned changes on hold.

Gallant is still acting defence minister.

