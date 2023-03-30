Qatar buys two gas offshore lands in Canada

QatarEnergy entered into a farm-in agreement with ExxonMobil Canada for two exploration licenses gas offshore the province of Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, Qatari media reports.

According to the report, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QatarEnergy President and CEO, HE Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, said, "We are pleased to sign this agreement with our strategic partner, ExxonMobil, to further grow our offshore Atlantic Canada portfolio as part of our international growth drive, and look forward to continuing working within Canada's transparent and stable regulatory environment."

In 2021, Qatar withdrew from OPEC and started to invest in gas.

READ: Top EU transport official transferred after row over Qatar-paid trips