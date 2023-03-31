Israel: Netanyahu demands apology from dismissed DM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded an apology from dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant following the statements he made against the judicial overhaul plan proposed by the premier.

On Saturday, Gallant called for halting plans for a judicial overhaul, citing the security repercussions of the process. The following day, Netanyahu fired Gallant, however no official termination letter was handed to him.

Israeli media outlets reported on Wednesday that efforts led by the head of the Shas Party, Aryeh Deri, and other coalition members have intensified over the past 48 hours aimed at convincing Netanyahu to reverse his decision.

According to the reports, Deri met with Gallant to discuss a compromise deal with Netanyahu that would keep him in office.

Gallant is said to have agreed to apologise for the "timing" of his statements, but not the essence of the warnings of what the outcome would be if the overhaul came into effect.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets over the past few months in protest of the planned changes which they say will damage Israel's democracy and give too much power to members of parliament and remove the separation of the judiciary and the state.

