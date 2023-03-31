Gallant: Iran waging attrition war against Israel

Israel's caretaker Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, yesterday warned that Tel Aviv is witnessing "a complex security period" and Iran is waging a war of attrition against it while advancing its plans to obtain military nuclear weapons, Ynet News reported.

"In each of the arenas, there is a potential that can set the region on fire and ignite other arenas along with it," Gallant added during a meeting with high-ranking officials at the Shin Bet security agency's headquarters.

He did not refer to his dismissal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and he asserted that since he and the meeting's attendees are defence officials who have devoted their lives to the security of Israel, they must help create calm and establish dialogue.

Netanyahu dismissed Gallant on Sunday after he called for halting the 'undemocratic' judicial reforms that the ruling coalition is pursuing.

READ: Israel is on'rampage' against human rights, new HRW chief says